Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Makes New $50.32 Million Investment in Talen Energy Corporation $TLN

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 134,255 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $50,324,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.29% of Talen Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLN. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Talen Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Talen Energy in the third quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Talen Energy by 581.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 75 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Talen Energy in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Talen Energy in the third quarter worth $35,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

TLN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $474.00 target price on Talen Energy in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Talen Energy from $445.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Talen Energy from $457.00 to $425.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Talen Energy from $448.00 to $421.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Talen Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $438.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Talen Energy

Talen Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TLN opened at $345.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $340.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.00. Talen Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $186.49 and a 52-week high of $451.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of -69.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20.

Talen Energy Profile

Talen Energy Inc is an independent power producer that develops and operates a diversified portfolio of thermal and renewable generation facilities across the United States. The company supplies wholesale electricity and related services to utilities, large industrial customers, and power marketers, participating actively in regional markets such as PJM Interconnection and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). Talen's asset base comprises a mix of natural gas-fired, coal-fired and nuclear generation, supplemented by battery storage and other flexible resources designed to support the evolving needs of the grid.

Established in December 2015 through the combination of the competitive generation businesses previously held by two major utility groups, Talen Energy was structured as a standalone, publicly traded entity on the NASDAQ stock exchange (TLN).

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