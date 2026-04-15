Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Position in Bullish $BLSH

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Bullish (NYSE:BLSH - Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,563,985 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 104,724 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.07% of Bullish worth $59,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bullish in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bullish in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bullish in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bullish in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bullish in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000.

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Insider Activity at Bullish

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Farley sold 80,000 shares of Bullish stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $2,912,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,923,386 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $179,260,484.26. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Key Bullish News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bullish this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bullish from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bullish from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Bullish in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bullish from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Bullish in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bullish currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $51.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BLSH

Bullish Price Performance

BLSH stock opened at $40.67 on Wednesday. Bullish has a 12 month low of $24.79 and a 12 month high of $118.00. The company has a current ratio of 29.28, a quick ratio of 27.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion and a PE ratio of 406.68.

Bullish (NYSE:BLSH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($3.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($3.89). Bullish had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.The firm had revenue of $92.51 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Bullish

Bullish NYSE: BLSH is a company that develops and operates digital asset market infrastructure, including a cryptocurrency trading platform and related technology services. The firm's stated activities focus on providing exchange services, market structure and trading technology designed to support the listing, execution and clearing of digital assets. Bullish positions itself as a bridge between traditional capital markets practices and the evolving cryptocurrency ecosystem.

The business was announced in connection with Block.one, the software developer known for its work on the EOS blockchain, and was formed with the intent of creating a regulated, institutional-grade marketplace for digital assets.

Further Reading

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