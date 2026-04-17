Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 10,415 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX - Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,341 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,415 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.13% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $17,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 36.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,158,000 after purchasing an additional 22,224 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,783 shares of the company's stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 56.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company's stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $1,333,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 143.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

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Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $128.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.35. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.95 and a 1 year high of $160.18.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $805.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $804.21 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 16.73%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on NBIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $192.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $204.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $181.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NBIX

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences NASDAQ: NBIX is a biopharmaceutical company based in San Diego, California, focused on developing treatments for neurological, endocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. Since its founding in 1992, the company has pursued a research‐driven strategy aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in movement disorders, reproductive health and central nervous system conditions. Neurocrine's operations encompass drug discovery, clinical development and commercialization activities.

The company's lead marketed product, Ingrezza™ (valbenazine), is indicated for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia, a movement disorder associated with long-term antipsychotic use.

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