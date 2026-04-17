Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 166,205 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY - Free Report) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,122 shares of the company's stock after selling 166,205 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.17% of HealthEquity worth $13,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,747,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,483,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 9.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 30,203 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company's stock.

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HealthEquity Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $84.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.61. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.76 and a 1 year high of $116.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.26.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 16.39%.The business had revenue of $334.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.48 million. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on HQY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised HealthEquity from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group set a $110.00 price target on HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on HealthEquity from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HealthEquity from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $111.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HealthEquity

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc NASDAQ: HQY is a leading administrator of consumer-directed health accounts and related benefit solutions in the United States. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Draper, Utah, the company specializes in health savings accounts (HSAs) and offers complementary services such as flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), COBRA administration and commuter benefits. Through its technology-driven platform, HealthEquity enables employers, health plans and individuals to streamline account management, improve cost transparency and encourage more informed healthcare spending.

Serving millions of members across all 50 states, HealthEquity leverages an open-architecture ecosystem that integrates with health plans, payroll providers and financial institutions.

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