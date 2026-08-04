MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Sells 26,954 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB decreased its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,974 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 26,954 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB's holdings in Bank of America were worth $35,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Bank of America by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,629,553 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $254,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,080 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,411,913 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,497,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,809 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,175,401 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $119,647,000 after acquiring an additional 555,063 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 217.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 327,949 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $18,037,000 after purchasing an additional 224,627 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 231,018 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $12,706,000 after purchasing an additional 20,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Autonomous Res decreased their target price on Bank of America from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $64.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAC

Key Bank of America News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $62.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $443.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17. The business's 50 day moving average price is $57.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.60. Bank of America Corporation has a 52 week low of $44.75 and a 52 week high of $62.99.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from Bank of America's previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank of America's payout ratio is presently 25.69%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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