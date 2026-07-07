MasTec, Inc. $MTZ Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in MasTec were worth $4,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 372.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the construction company's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 355 shares of the construction company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 319 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of MasTec from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $347.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $461.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTZ

Insider Activity at MasTec

In related news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $2,412,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,574.72. The trade was a 37.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,646 shares in the company, valued at $12,779,382. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company's stock.

MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $380.54 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $387.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.86. The company has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.64 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $160.08 and a one year high of $441.43.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.41. MasTec had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business's revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MasTec, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MasTec wasn't on the list.

While MasTec currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here