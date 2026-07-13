MasTec, Inc. $MTZ Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,272 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 27,126 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.'s holdings in MasTec were worth $8,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new stake in MasTec in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in MasTec by 372.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 105.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 355 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTZ. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of MasTec from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $545.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $455.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $420.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $463.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MTZ

MasTec Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $372.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 65.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.08 and a 12-month high of $441.43.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm's revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,779,382. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $2,412,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,816 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,014,574.72. This trade represents a 37.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company's stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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