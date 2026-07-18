MasTec, Inc. $MTZ Shares Sold by GS Investments Inc.

GS Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) by 61.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,420 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 11,608 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc.'s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MasTec by 178.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,637,451 shares of the construction company's stock worth $573,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,896 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $347,792,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,357,000. Merewether Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 59.8% during the third quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 867,240 shares of the construction company's stock worth $184,557,000 after purchasing an additional 324,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 71.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 732,886 shares of the construction company's stock worth $155,965,000 after purchasing an additional 304,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company's stock.

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MasTec Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $329.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.74 and a beta of 1.77. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.08 and a 52 week high of $441.43.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.41. MasTec had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. MasTec's quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTZ shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of MasTec from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on MasTec from $518.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered MasTec from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on MasTec from $473.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on MasTec from $348.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $464.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTZ

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,646 shares in the company, valued at $12,779,382. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $2,412,605.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,574.72. This represents a 37.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company's stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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