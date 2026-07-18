MasTec, Inc. $MTZ Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,521 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 4,120 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in MasTec were worth $5,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MasTec by 178.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,637,451 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $573,304,000 after buying an additional 1,690,896 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the construction company's stock worth $347,792,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth about $147,357,000. Merewether Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 867,240 shares of the construction company's stock worth $184,557,000 after acquiring an additional 324,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MasTec by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 732,886 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $155,965,000 after acquiring an additional 304,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at MasTec

In related news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $2,412,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,816 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,014,574.72. This represents a 37.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,646 shares in the company, valued at $12,779,382. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MasTec Trading Down 3.3%

MTZ stock opened at $329.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.08 and a 12-month high of $441.43. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.74 and a beta of 1.77. The business's 50-day moving average is $381.05 and its 200 day moving average is $326.07.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.47 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 2.94%.The business's revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTZ. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $493.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays upped their target price on MasTec from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on MasTec from $498.00 to $502.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $440.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $464.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MasTec

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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