Mastercard Incorporated $MA is Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd's 2nd Largest Position

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,382,548 shares of the credit services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 12.4% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned 0.15% of Mastercard worth $789,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,580,374 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $20,807,283,000 after buying an additional 997,536 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,431,340 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $45,181,341,000 after buying an additional 955,533 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Mastercard by 792.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 865,523 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $494,110,000 after acquiring an additional 768,514 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Mastercard by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,347,834 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $5,885,944,000 after acquiring an additional 629,941 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $245,980,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Mastercard Stock Down 0.3%

MA opened at $509.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $480.50 and a fifty-two week high of $601.77. The firm's fifty day moving average is $508.40 and its 200 day moving average is $538.62. The stock has a market cap of $454.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 203.92% and a net margin of 45.65%.Mastercard's revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio is 21.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Mastercard from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Macquarie Infrastructure boosted their price target on Mastercard from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $739.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $659.81.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MA

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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