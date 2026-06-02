Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 674,519 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 30,359 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 0.5% of Natixis Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Mastercard worth $385,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 108 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 590 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 479 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $590.00 to $561.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $640.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mastercard from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $656.04.

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More Mastercard News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $496.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $501.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $526.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.74. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $480.50 and a fifty-two week high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

Further Reading

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