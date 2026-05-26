Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Sold by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,762 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 7,611 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 4.2% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Mastercard were worth $112,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,548 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 947 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 35.8% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 677,204 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $380,548,000 after acquiring an additional 178,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $431,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Mastercard News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $498.24 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $480.50 and a 52 week high of $601.77. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $501.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $529.03. The firm has a market cap of $440.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. Mastercard's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Evercore reaffirmed a "negative" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Macquarie Infrastructure raised their target price on Mastercard from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Mastercard from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $685.00 price objective on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $656.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mastercard

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

Further Reading

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