Mastercard Incorporated $MA Stake Lifted by Rothschild Wealth LLC

Rothschild Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 799.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,531 shares of the credit services provider's stock after buying an additional 11,138 shares during the period. Rothschild Wealth LLC's holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 466,222 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $265,233,000 after buying an additional 28,331 shares in the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 153.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229,299 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $130,902,000 after acquiring an additional 9,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longbow Finance SA lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 23,013 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $13,090,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts: Sign Up

Mastercard Stock Up 0.1%

MA stock opened at $494.45 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $480.50 and a 12-month high of $601.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $436.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $501.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $527.39.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. The company's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Mastercard from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $590.00 to $561.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $670.00 to $665.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $631.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $656.04.

View Our Latest Research Report on Mastercard

Key Stories Impacting Mastercard

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mastercard, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mastercard wasn't on the list.

While Mastercard currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here