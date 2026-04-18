MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Increases Holdings in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH raised its holdings in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL - Free Report) by 705.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,351 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 17,825 shares during the quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH's holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $121.00 to $98.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a "hold" rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $97.95.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Estee Lauder Companies

Estee Lauder Companies Trading Up 1.1%

EL opened at $76.17 on Friday. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $121.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.34, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 1.21%.The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business's revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.230 EPS. Analysts predict that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Estee Lauder Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently -280.00%.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

Estée Lauder Companies Inc NYSE: EL is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company's portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Estee Lauder Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Estee Lauder Companies wasn't on the list.

While Estee Lauder Companies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here