MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Sells 4,425 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,726 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 4,425 shares during the quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH's holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emprise Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the third quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 3,135 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% in the third quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the third quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Home Depot from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $407.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $441.00 to $422.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, March 27th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $414.17.

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Key Stories Impacting Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Home Depot Stock Up 3.6%

HD stock opened at $349.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company's 50 day moving average is $352.34 and its 200 day moving average is $362.41. The stock has a market cap of $347.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $315.31 and a 1-year high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $38.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. Home Depot's revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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