Masters Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 500,000 Sunrun Inc. $RUN

Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the energy company's stock, valued at approximately $6,780,000. Masters Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Sunrun as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RUN. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Sunrun by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,314,802 shares of the energy company's stock worth $42,592,000 after purchasing an additional 145,285 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 324,632 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 80,695 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $3,307,000. Lingotto Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $4,480,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $2,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company's stock.

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Sunrun Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $9.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average of $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $22.44.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.67. Sunrun had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $722.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $796,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 459,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,308,728.72. The trade was a 9.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 15,613 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $205,779.34. Following the sale, the executive owned 839,539 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,065,124.02. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,045 shares of company stock worth $3,081,335. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on RUN. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Sunrun from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Sunrun from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Sunrun from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $18.81.

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Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun, Inc NASDAQ: RUN is a leading provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company designs, installs and maintains rooftop solar panels and battery storage solutions for homeowners under flexible financing arrangements. Customers can choose from leasing, power purchase agreements or solar ownership models, all of which are supported by Sunrun's network of installation partners and service technicians. Sunrun also offers integrated home energy management services, including its Brightbox battery storage product, which enables customers to store solar energy for use during peak hours or power outages.

Founded in 2007 by Lynn Jurich, Ed Fenster and Nat Kreamer, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

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