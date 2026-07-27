Masters Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Eastman Chemical Company $EMN

Masters Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN - Free Report) by 81.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 900,000 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Eastman Chemical worth $15,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QSM Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. QSM Asset Management Ltd now owns 120,258 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $7,676,000 after acquiring an additional 25,550 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 3,022.6% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 100,078 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 96,873 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 100,129 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 45,774 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 559,128 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $35,689,000 after purchasing an additional 99,883 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 617,870 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $39,439,000 after purchasing an additional 94,679 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $85.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $80.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on EMN

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of EMN opened at $68.16 on Monday. Eastman Chemical Company has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $83.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $71.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Eastman Chemical's revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical Company will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Eastman Chemical's dividend payout ratio is currently 97.39%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company NYSE: EMN is a global specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of advanced materials, chemicals and fibers. Its product portfolio spans performance additives, functional products, and engineered plastics designed to enhance the durability, appearance and performance of end products across diverse industries.

The company's main business activities include the production of specialty chemicals used in adhesives, coatings, building materials and consumer care applications, as well as high-performance plastics for packaging, automotive and electronics markets.

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