Matador Resources Company $MTDR Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR - Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,270,011 shares of the energy company's stock after purchasing an additional 62,656 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.02% of Matador Resources worth $53,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,780,888 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $664,105,000 after purchasing an additional 101,613 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,411,520 shares of the energy company's stock worth $288,079,000 after acquiring an additional 259,299 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,532,303 shares of the energy company's stock worth $158,706,000 after acquiring an additional 197,528 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,064,037 shares of the energy company's stock worth $92,737,000 after acquiring an additional 129,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,798 shares of the energy company's stock worth $63,297,000 after acquiring an additional 106,211 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matador Resources alerts: Sign Up

Matador Resources Trading Down 4.9%

NYSE MTDR opened at $57.35 on Wednesday. Matador Resources Company has a one year low of $37.14 and a one year high of $66.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. Matador Resources had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $847.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Matador Resources's payout ratio is 24.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTDR. Roth Mkm reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Matador Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $61.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MTDR

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company is an independent energy firm primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. The company focuses on upstream operations, utilizing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques to unlock hydrocarbons from key reservoirs. Its asset base includes both operated and non‐operated positions, with a particular emphasis on the Permian Basin, one of the most prolific oil-producing regions in North America.

Matador's core operations are concentrated in the Delaware Basin segment of the Permian Basin, where it holds substantial acreage in both Reeves and Culberson counties in West Texas and Eddy and Lea counties in New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Matador Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Matador Resources wasn't on the list.

While Matador Resources currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here