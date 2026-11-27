State Street Corp lessened its holdings in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR - Free Report) by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,552,862 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 4,930,424 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.49% of Matador Resources worth $286,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $573,936,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $56,161,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter worth about $42,184,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,532,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,521,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Matador Resources alerts: Sign Up

Matador Resources Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of MTDR opened at $47.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.93. Matador Resources Company has a one year low of $39.72 and a one year high of $66.84. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $53.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources Company will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. This is a positive change from Matador Resources's previous quarterly dividend of $0.3750. Matador Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Matador Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, November 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $68.07.

Get Our Latest Report on MTDR

Matador Resources News Summary

Investors following MTDR have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Matador raised its quarterly dividend to $0.4375 from $0.375, equivalent to an annualized $1.75 per share and a reported yield of 3.7%. Dividend and insider report

Matador raised its quarterly dividend to $0.4375 from $0.375, equivalent to an annualized $1.75 per share and a reported yield of 3.7%. Neutral Sentiment: A recent article raises questions about whether Matador’s heavy drilling spending is changing its investment case; the provided headline offers no detail on the spending’s financial impact. Article on drilling spending

A recent article raises questions about whether Matador’s heavy drilling spending is changing its investment case; the provided headline offers no detail on the spending’s financial impact. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research lowered several forecasts, including FY2027 EPS to $8.97 from $9.30 and FY2028 EPS to $7.33 from $7.86. It also cut estimates for multiple 2027–28 quarters, including Q3 2028 to $1.83 from $2.14. These revisions point to softer projected earnings and may pressure the stock. Matador Resources analyst coverage

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paul Harvey bought 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.72 per share, for a total transaction of $26,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,139.12. The trade was a 1.53% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Glenn Stetson bought 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 96,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,865.20. The trade was a 1.04% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders acquired 21,250 shares of company stock worth $1,071,283. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas. Its operations are focused primarily on the Delaware Basin in southeastern New Mexico and West Texas. Alongside its exploration and production business, Matador provides midstream services through its subsidiary San Mateo Midstream. These activities include gathering and processing natural gas and handling produced water, supporting the company's operations and serving other producers in the region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Matador Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Matador Resources wasn't on the list.

While Matador Resources currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries. "Physical AI" is coming. Learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce. Get This Free Report