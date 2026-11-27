State Street Corp decreased its holdings in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH - Free Report) by 50.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,155,853 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 8,416,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.55% of Match Group worth $327,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Match Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 15,463 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 137,124 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the technology company's stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 3,531 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $149,820.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,839 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,138,778.77. This trade represents a 11.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman bought 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.83 per share, for a total transaction of $97,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 72,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,050.97. This trade represents a 3.59% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

Match Group Stock Performance

Match Group stock opened at $41.07 on Friday. Match Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.81 and a 52 week high of $46.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.47. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.29.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $891.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.45 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 361.92%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Match Group Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Match Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTCH. Weiss Ratings upgraded Match Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Match Group to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Match Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Match Group from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $45.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MTCH

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. is a global provider of online dating products and services. Its portfolio includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, OkCupid, Plenty of Fish, Meetic, and OurTime, among other brands. These services help people meet and build relationships through mobile apps and websites, with features and subscription options that vary by brand and market. The company serves users in countries around the world. Its brands are designed for different audiences and dating preferences, from broad-based platforms to services focused on particular age groups or regions.

See Also

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