Materion Corporation $MTRN Stock Position Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN - Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,164 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 21,295 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.58% of Materion worth $17,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Materion by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,378 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Materion by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $7,211,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Materion by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 74,075 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $9,209,000 after buying an additional 36,112 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 155.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,626 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $23,030,000 after buying an additional 116,091 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Materion by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 108,440 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $13,481,000 after buying an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Materion Price Performance

NYSE MTRN opened at $250.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.62. Materion Corporation has a 52 week low of $91.62 and a 52 week high of $298.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Materion had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 3.99%.The company had revenue of $261.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $479.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Materion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Materion Corporation will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Materion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a boost from Materion's previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Materion's payout ratio is presently 15.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTRN shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Materion from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Materion in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Materion in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $237.00.

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About Materion

Materion Corporation NYSE: MTRN is a global supplier of advanced materials and precision-engineered solutions. The company develops and manufactures high-performance alloys, engineered clad and composite materials, precision thin film products, and advanced optical and electronic materials. Materion's offerings address critical performance requirements for industries where material properties such as strength, wear resistance, conductivity and optical clarity are paramount.

Materion's core businesses include beryllium and beryllium composites for aerospace and defense platforms, nickel- and copper-based specialty alloys for industrial and medical applications, optical coatings and substrates for scientific instrumentation, and electronic materials used in semiconductor production.

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