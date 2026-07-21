Mathes Company Inc. Acquires Shares of 24,885 Oshkosh Corporation $OSK

Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,885 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,663,000. Oshkosh accounts for approximately 1.3% of Mathes Company Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OSK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 43.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,180,000 after acquiring an additional 68,165 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 8.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 188,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,705,000 after acquiring an additional 14,122 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at $567,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,199 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Oshkosh from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $168.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OSK

Insider Buying and Selling at Oshkosh

In related news, Director Duncan Palmer sold 505 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $67,599.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 39,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,312,100.24. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $141.80 on Tuesday. Oshkosh Corporation has a twelve month low of $116.77 and a twelve month high of $180.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.63 and a 200-day moving average of $147.50.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.19). Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oshkosh has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Oshkosh's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.39%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation NYSE: OSK is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company's offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

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