Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Acquires 13,328 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN - Free Report) by 67.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,007 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 13,328 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY's holdings in Accenture were worth $6,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McMillan Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company's stock.

Get Accenture alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total transaction of $863,026.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,746.28. This represents a 27.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Accenture this week:

Negative Sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane cut its price target on Accenture from $180 to $130 and kept a neutral rating, citing execution and growth risks. MarketScreener

BNP Paribas Exane cut its price target on Accenture from $180 to $130 and kept a neutral rating, citing execution and growth risks. Negative Sentiment: DBS Bank downgraded Accenture to hold, and other coverage pointed to weaker-than-expected FY2026 guidance, adding pressure to near-term sentiment. Zacks

DBS Bank downgraded Accenture to hold, and other coverage pointed to weaker-than-expected FY2026 guidance, adding pressure to near-term sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Law firms Bragar Eagel & Squire and Kirby McInerney announced investigations into possible securities issues involving Accenture, which can create headline risk for the stock. GlobeNewswire

Law firms Bragar Eagel & Squire and Kirby McInerney announced investigations into possible securities issues involving Accenture, which can create headline risk for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary argued the market may be too quick to label Accenture an “AI loser,” suggesting its AI and growth narrative may still have upside if execution improves. TipRanks

Some commentary argued the market may be too quick to label Accenture an “AI loser,” suggesting its AI and growth narrative may still have upside if execution improves. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles noted Accenture is drawing heavier trading and investor attention, reflecting debate about whether the stock can recover after a steep year-to-date decline. Yahoo Finance

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $128.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.13. Accenture PLC has a twelve month low of $118.15 and a twelve month high of $307.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The company had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.780-13.900 EPS. Analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Accenture's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Accenture from $253.00 to $175.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. HSBC reduced their target price on Accenture from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer set a $201.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Accenture

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Accenture, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Accenture wasn't on the list.

While Accenture currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here