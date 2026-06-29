Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Buys 303,670 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 903,971 shares of the cable giant's stock after purchasing an additional 303,670 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 2.4% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY's holdings in Comcast were worth $25,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 274,396 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145,679 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,721,809 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $78,143,000 after purchasing an additional 180,157 shares during the period. Sylvest Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 76,125 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,636 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company's stock.

Get Comcast alerts: Sign Up

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $23.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Comcast Corporation has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $36.66.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.42 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Comcast's payout ratio is presently 25.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore increased their price target on Comcast from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $34.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Comcast

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal's assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Comcast, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Comcast wasn't on the list.

While Comcast currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here