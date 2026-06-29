Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Cuts Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY trimmed its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,772 shares of the company's stock after selling 36,509 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power accounts for 1.8% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY's holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY's holdings in American Electric Power were worth $19,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 7,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Optima Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 231 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company's stock.

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American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $138.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.06 and a 1 year high of $139.44. The company has a market capitalization of $75.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 16.29%.The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. American Electric Power's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AEP shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on American Electric Power from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American Electric Power

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

See Also

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