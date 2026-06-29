Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $7.35 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 2,220.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,911 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 48,717 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company's stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts: Sign Up

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:PG opened at $149.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $137.62 and a 12-month high of $167.25. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $145.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The business had revenue of $21.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were given a $1.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PG

Trending Headlines about Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Procter & Gamble, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Procter & Gamble wasn't on the list.

While Procter & Gamble currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here