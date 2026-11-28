State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX - Free Report) by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,174,893 shares of the shipping company's stock after selling 1,241,509 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.96% of Matson worth $258,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Matson during the 2nd quarter worth about $952,903,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,637,000. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,796,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Matson by 12,239.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 233,584 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $51,304,000 after purchasing an additional 231,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company's stock.

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Matson Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE MATX opened at $186.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.46 and a 12 month high of $240.87.

Matson (NYSE:MATX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.27 by $0.69. Matson had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 18.90 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Matson's payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MATX shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Matson from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Freedom Broker assumed coverage on shares of Matson in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Matson from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Matson from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Matson from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $259.25.

View Our Latest Report on Matson

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Matson news, SVP Ku‘uhaku Park sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.89, for a total value of $320,835.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,642.76. The trade was a 15.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Matson

Matson, Inc. is a transportation and logistics company focused on ocean shipping across the Pacific. Its services include container shipping, vehicle transport and cargo handling, supported by a fleet of containerships, combination container and roll-on/roll-off vessels, and barges. The company serves Hawaii, Alaska, Guam, Micronesia and other South Pacific markets, and operates a service connecting China with the U.S. West Coast. Its Matson Logistics business provides services including truck brokerage, less-than-truckload shipping, rail intermodal transportation and warehousing.

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