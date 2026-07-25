Mattel, Inc. $MAT Position Lessened by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT - Free Report) by 73.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,136 shares of the company's stock after selling 597,834 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.07% of Mattel worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAT. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 47,341,242 shares of the company's stock valued at $939,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,482 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Mattel by 274.0% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,445,360 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524,123 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter worth $49,182,000. Serenity Capital Management PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at $47,331,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Mattel by 4,633.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,581,292 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,613,000 after buying an additional 1,547,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Mattel in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mattel from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Mattel from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mattel from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mattel presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $17.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MAT

Key Mattel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mattel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mattel unveiled a Barbie Signature doll honoring basketball star Angel Reese, along with matching Reebok shoes, giving the company a fresh celebrity-driven product that could boost Barbie sales and broaden the brand’s cultural reach. Article Title

Mattel unveiled a Barbie Signature doll honoring basketball star Angel Reese, along with matching Reebok shoes, giving the company a fresh celebrity-driven product that could boost Barbie sales and broaden the brand’s cultural reach. Positive Sentiment: Mattel announced a worldwide licensing partnership with WWE-owned Lucha Libre AAA, expanding its wrestling toy portfolio and reinforcing its position in a popular action-figure category. Article Title

Mattel announced a worldwide licensing partnership with WWE-owned Lucha Libre AAA, expanding its wrestling toy portfolio and reinforcing its position in a popular action-figure category. Positive Sentiment: Mattel also highlighted new products and promotions around existing brands, including a Matchbox movie tie-in, a Halo Brick Shop set, UNO Social Club events, and Harry Potter collectible dolls, which suggest continued monetization across multiple franchises. Article Title

Mattel also highlighted new products and promotions around existing brands, including a Matchbox movie tie-in, a Halo Brick Shop set, UNO Social Club events, and Harry Potter collectible dolls, which suggest continued monetization across multiple franchises. Neutral Sentiment: News about short interest showed no meaningful change, with reported short interest at zero shares, offering little direct signal for the stock’s near-term direction.

News about short interest showed no meaningful change, with reported short interest at zero shares, offering little direct signal for the stock’s near-term direction. Neutral Sentiment: Additional coverage around the Angel Reese doll, the WWE/AAA deal, and Halo-related product leaks mostly reinforces the same upbeat product pipeline already captured above. Article Title

Mattel Price Performance

Shares of MAT opened at $14.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.07. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $22.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Mattel had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 9.27%.The firm had revenue of $862.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Mattel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.390 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a leading global toy company headquartered in El Segundo, California. Founded in 1945 by Harold “Matt” Matson and Elliot and Ruth Handler, the company has grown into a major player in the toy and family products industry. Mattel designs, manufactures, and markets a broad range of toys, games and entertainment products under well-known brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO and Matchbox. In addition to its proprietary labels, Mattel holds licenses with global entertainment franchises, partnering with Disney, Warner Bros., WWE and other studios to create character-driven play experiences.

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