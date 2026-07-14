Mattern Capital Management LLC Buys 18,333 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,643 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 18,333 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises about 1.2% of Mattern Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $10,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 142 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 2.5%

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $151.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.89. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.83 and a fifty-two week high of $271.91. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $146.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 15.03%.The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.410-9.580 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Broadridge Financial Solutions's payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,966 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $304,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155. This represents a 99.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BR. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $228.00 to $214.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $221.57.

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Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

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