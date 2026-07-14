Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $7.81 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Mattern Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,650 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 50,463 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,481 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 475,778 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $36,916,000 after purchasing an additional 11,834 shares during the last quarter. V2 Financial group LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the first quarter. V2 Financial group LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. TFR Capital LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.9% during the first quarter. TFR Capital LLC. now owns 9,468 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,894,663 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $379,777,000 after purchasing an additional 21,389 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Cisco Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,761 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $316,438.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 180,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,730,312.97. This trade represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $2,568,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 637,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,469,312.55. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 47,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,668,823 over the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. CICC Research boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Citic Securities raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $123.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $119.25 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $115.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.47. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $65.75 and a one year high of $130.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Further Reading

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