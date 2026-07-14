Mattern Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in MSCI Inc $MSCI

Mattern Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,764 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSCI. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MSCI by 341.7% in the 4th quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company's stock.

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MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI stock opened at $619.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. MSCI Inc has a fifty-two week low of $501.08 and a fifty-two week high of $644.68. The stock's fifty day moving average is $593.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $575.68.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.17. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 65.48% and a net margin of 40.74%.The business had revenue of $850.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. The business's revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. MSCI's payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In other MSCI news, insider Alvise J. Munari sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.04, for a total value of $5,920,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,941,357.92. This represents a 29.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.76% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on MSCI from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut MSCI from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MSCI from $719.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $655.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $709.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MSCI

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

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