Mattern Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,595 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 84.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,151 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 10,595 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for approximately 1.2% of Mattern Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC's holdings in Intuit were worth $10,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 75.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the software maker's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CrossGen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth $32,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Erste Group Bank upgraded Intuit to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Intuit from $649.00 to $591.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Guggenheim set a $633.00 price target on Intuit in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price objective on Intuit from $640.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut their price objective on Intuit from $575.00 to $465.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $498.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Intuit

Key Stories Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Intuit Trading Up 5.4%

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $289.76 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.84 and a 12 month high of $813.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.61.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.65 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 18.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is 29.07%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total value of $94,592.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,554.36. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu acquired 1,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $309.45 per share, with a total value of $386,812.50. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $386,812.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock worth $348,354. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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