Matthews International Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX - Free Report) by 1,095.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,936 shares of the natural resource company's stock after buying an additional 80,583 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan makes up approximately 2.1% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC's holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 43.7% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 493 shares of the natural resource company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. CICC Research cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $64.40 to $63.40 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.50 to $58.50 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Freeport-McMoRan

Trending Headlines about Freeport-McMoRan

Here are the key news stories impacting Freeport-McMoRan this week:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.1%

FCX stock opened at $61.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company's 50-day moving average price is $63.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.73. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $72.28. The company has a market cap of $88.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.37.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan's payout ratio is currently 15.96%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

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