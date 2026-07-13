Matthews International Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR $YMM

Matthews International Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM - Free Report) by 80.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,827 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,038,362 shares during the quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC's holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,937 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 274.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance

NYSE YMM opened at $8.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.09. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $14.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.31.

Full Truck Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 201.0%. Full Truck Alliance's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on YMM. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Full Truck Alliance from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.60 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $11.30 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Full Truck Alliance from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura set a $11.00 target price on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Monday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Full Truck Alliance has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $11.04.

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About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance NYSE: YMM operates a leading digital freight platform in China, connecting shippers with a vast network of independent truck drivers. The company’s core offering centers on load matching, enabling cargo owners to find suitable carriers quickly through a mobile and web-based interface. By streamlining the booking process, Full Truck Alliance helps reduce downtime and improves overall asset utilization for both shippers and drivers.

The platform features real-time route optimization, electronic waybills, digital payment solutions and in-app communication tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM - Free Report).

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