Maven Securities LTD Buys New Holdings in Ryanair Holdings PLC $RYAAY

Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 155,905 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $11,255,000. Ryanair accounts for 0.2% of Maven Securities LTD's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 280.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ryanair by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Ryanair by 2,929.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Ryanair by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 584 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Ryanair by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Ryanair Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $60.33 on Monday. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $53.14 and a 52-week high of $74.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 13.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings PLC will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Ryanair from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Erste Group Bank lowered Ryanair from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Evercore raised Ryanair from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $77.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RYAAY

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Darrell Thomas Hughes sold 8,197 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $213,203.97. Following the sale, the insider owned 37,362 shares in the company, valued at $971,785.62. This represents a 17.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Carol Marie Sharkey sold 6,999 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $182,043.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 14,136 shares in the company, valued at $367,677.36. The trade was a 33.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 111,607 shares of company stock worth $2,918,397 over the last three months.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc is an Irish low-cost airline group headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Founded in 1984, the company grew into one of Europe's largest budget carriers by offering point-to-point scheduled passenger services with an emphasis on low fares, high aircraft utilization and rapid turnaround times. Ryanair serves a broad network across Europe and nearby regions, focusing on both intra-European leisure travel and short-haul business routes.

The group primarily operates a single-type fleet based on the Boeing 737 family, supplemented by a mix of in-house and subsidiary airlines that help serve different markets and regulatory environments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Free Report).

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