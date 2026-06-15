Maven Securities LTD Invests $9.05 Million in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 375,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,045,000. Maven Securities LTD owned about 0.13% of Clearwater Analytics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CWAN. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,793,701 shares of the company's stock worth $320,642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268,950 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $184,271,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,261,349 shares of the company's stock worth $599,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967,798 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,134,647 shares of the company's stock worth $128,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $75,846,000. 50.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

Shares of CWAN opened at $24.33 on Monday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $24.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -135.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.63.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $221.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $214.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Clearwater Analytics's quarterly revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CWAN. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $24.55 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $24.55 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $25.19.

View Our Latest Report on Clearwater Analytics

Insider Transactions at Clearwater Analytics

In related news, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 18,790 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $447,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 155,119 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,691,832.20. The trade was a 10.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Souvik Das sold 10,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $243,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 180,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,654.15. This represents a 5.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 175,632 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,091 over the last quarter. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics LLC is a global provider of web-based investment portfolio accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions. The company's software-as-a-service platform automates complex processes involved in investment data aggregation, reconciliation, valuation, and regulatory reporting. Serving institutional investors—including insurers, asset managers, corporations, government entities, and asset owners—Clearwater Analytics enables clients to optimize performance visibility, risk management, and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Clearwater Analytics has grown its global footprint with offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

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