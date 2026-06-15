Maven Securities LTD Makes New $3.15 Million Investment in UL Solutions Inc. $ULS

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,154,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in UL Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in UL Solutions by 3,070.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 634 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in UL Solutions by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of UL Solutions in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UL Solutions by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 904 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on UL Solutions from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on UL Solutions from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $100.00 price objective on UL Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on UL Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $101.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ULS

UL Solutions Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of UL Solutions stock opened at $97.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.78. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. UL Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $107.54.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.50 million. UL Solutions had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 11.24%.UL Solutions's revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UL Solutions Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UL Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. UL Solutions's payout ratio is 33.92%.

Insider Activity at UL Solutions

In other news, EVP Alberto Uggetti sold 6,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $610,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,307 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,030,700. The trade was a 37.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Friedrich Hecker sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $408,160.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,887.20. This trade represents a 23.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 65,705 shares of company stock valued at $6,288,800 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

About UL Solutions

UL Solutions NYSE: ULS is a global safety science company that provides testing, inspection, certification, advisory and digital solutions designed to help organizations manage risk, ensure regulatory compliance and drive innovation. With roots dating back to 1894 when it was founded as Underwriters' Electrical Bureau, the company rebranded as UL Solutions following its initial public offering in 2022. Headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, UL Solutions operates independently to serve a broad range of industries with an emphasis on product safety, performance and sustainability.

The company's core services include standards development, product testing and certification for sectors such as building products, consumer electronics, automotive, life sciences, energy and industrial equipment.

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