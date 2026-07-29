Maverick Capital Ltd. Decreases Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR - Free Report) by 87.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,893 shares of the company's stock after selling 20,839 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.'s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,815,422 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,005,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626,135 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Charter Communications by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,609,220 shares of the company's stock worth $3,049,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,671 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $555,383,000. Voyager Global Management LP lifted its position in Charter Communications by 1,380.0% during the 4th quarter. Voyager Global Management LP now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company's stock worth $386,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,969,507 shares of the company's stock valued at $619,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $413.00 to $380.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $185.00 to $125.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, New Street Research decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $328.00 to $302.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $230.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CHTR

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

In other news, Director Mauricio Ramos acquired 9,929 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $140.93 per share, with a total value of $1,399,293.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 19,309 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,721,217.37. This represents a 105.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Rutledge sold 18,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.94, for a total transaction of $2,674,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,968 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $583,057.92. This trade represents a 82.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Charter Communications

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Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $139.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.36. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.55 and a fifty-two week high of $298.21.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $10.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.98 by $0.68. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.05%.The firm had revenue of $13.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.18 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 41.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter's service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company's consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

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