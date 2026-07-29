Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $640,000 Stock Position in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. $PLAY

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY - Free Report) by 81.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,114 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 266,373 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Dave & Buster's Entertainment worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Dave & Buster's Entertainment by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 121,847 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,794 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 102,226 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment by 616.6% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,942 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment stock opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.01, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.40. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $32.10. The firm has a market cap of $361.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.84.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.38). Dave & Buster's Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $559.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business's revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLAY. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dave & Buster's Entertainment from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Dave & Buster's Entertainment from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dave & Buster's Entertainment from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Dave & Buster's Entertainment in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dave & Buster's Entertainment from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.33.

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Dave & Buster's Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc operates a chain of combined restaurant and entertainment venues designed to appeal to families, young adults and corporate groups. Each location features a full-service restaurant and bar alongside an arcade gaming area with ticket-based redemption, virtual reality experiences and skill-based games. Many venues also include multiple large-screen televisions and a sports bar atmosphere, catering to fans who wish to watch live sporting events in a social setting.

The company was founded in 1982 by David Corriveau and James “Buster” Corley, opening its first location in Dallas, Texas.

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