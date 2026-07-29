Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $676,000 Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 79.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,564 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 5,927 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.'s holdings in Intuit were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Intuit alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $3,058,407,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Intuit by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,896,561 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,684,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,719 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $785,564,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,791,212 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,848,954,000 after purchasing an additional 471,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 674,982 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $291,849,000 after buying an additional 426,952 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 284 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.32, for a total transaction of $74,498.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,758 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,084,358.56. The trade was a 2.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu bought 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $309.71 per share, with a total value of $154,855.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $541,992.50. This trade represents a 40.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $348,354 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on INTU. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Intuit from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $504.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $412.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $462.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on Intuit

Key Intuit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intuit benefited from renewed investor interest in enterprise software after software stocks outperformed semiconductor shares. Separately, Intuit’s AI initiatives and use of automation to improve efficiency could support its long-term competitive position. Software Is Beating Chips for Once

Intuit benefited from renewed investor interest in enterprise software after software stocks outperformed semiconductor shares. Separately, Intuit’s AI initiatives and use of automation to improve efficiency could support its long-term competitive position. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or promoted a securities class action against Intuit and certain executives. The case covers investors who purchased shares between August 22, 2025, and May 20, 2026, with lead-plaintiff deadlines generally falling on September 8 or September 9, 2026. These announcements do not establish wrongdoing, but they add uncertainty and potential litigation costs. Pomerantz Class Action Announcement

Multiple law firms announced or promoted a securities class action against Intuit and certain executives. The case covers investors who purchased shares between August 22, 2025, and May 20, 2026, with lead-plaintiff deadlines generally falling on September 8 or September 9, 2026. These announcements do not establish wrongdoing, but they add uncertainty and potential litigation costs. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits allege that Intuit overstated the sustainability and growth of its tax-related operations, particularly TurboTax, while failing to disclose increased competition, pricing pressure and customer losses. Plaintiffs claim these issues contributed to a stock decline of more than 20% after the market reassessed Intuit’s outlook. Intuit Securities Class Action Allegations

The lawsuits allege that Intuit overstated the sustainability and growth of its tax-related operations, particularly TurboTax, while failing to disclose increased competition, pricing pressure and customer losses. Plaintiffs claim these issues contributed to a stock decline of more than 20% after the market reassessed Intuit’s outlook. Negative Sentiment: TD Cowen downgraded INTU to Hold from Buy, citing a near-term catalyst path that is skewed more negatively than positively and could limit a recovery in the shares. Investors also remain concerned about AI-driven disruption and earnings pressure. TD Cowen Downgrades Intuit

Intuit Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $312.99 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.84 and a 12-month high of $813.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $289.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.65 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intuit, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intuit wasn't on the list.

While Intuit currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here