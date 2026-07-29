Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $802,000 in Werner Enterprises, Inc. $WERN

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,267 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

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A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 605.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,510,354 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $75,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,428 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 1,361.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,921,152 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $56,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,653 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 539.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,670,737 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $50,139,000 after buying an additional 1,409,556 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,201,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 572.4% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,297,054 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $38,925,000 after buying an additional 1,104,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company's stock.

Werner Enterprises Trading Down 5.2%

WERN stock opened at $38.31 on Wednesday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.06 and a 1-year high of $47.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. The business's 50 day moving average is $42.74 and its 200-day moving average is $36.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.12 million. Werner Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.28%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. Werner Enterprises's dividend payout ratio is currently -373.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WERN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $41.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on WERN

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, founded in 1956 by Clarence L. “Chris” Werner, is a leading transportation and logistics provider based in Omaha, Nebraska. The company began as a one‐truck operation and has since grown into one of North America's largest carriers, offering an array of services to support diverse supply chains.

Werner's core business activities include full truckload dry van services, dedicated contract carriage, intermodal transport and brokerage solutions. The company also provides value-added services such as warehousing, freight management and fleet maintenance through its network of terminals and service centers.

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