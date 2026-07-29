Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New Investment in ABM Industries Incorporated $ABM

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,998 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 54,790 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 25,388 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in ABM Industries by 15.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 195,711 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $7,539,000 after buying an additional 25,556 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in ABM Industries by 52.8% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 27,567 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 9,527 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 11.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 142,202 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $5,478,000 after buying an additional 14,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in ABM Industries by 14.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 15,998 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 50,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $2,317,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 395,285 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,317,506.90. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABM shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of ABM Industries from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $47.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ABM

ABM Industries Price Performance

ABM opened at $49.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.68. ABM Industries Incorporated has a twelve month low of $36.96 and a twelve month high of $50.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.70.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 5th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 1.75%.The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. ABM Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-4.150 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. ABM Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.62%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated is a leading provider of integrated facility services, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to support the operation, maintenance and enhancement of commercial properties. The company's core services include janitorial and custodial maintenance, HVAC and mechanical systems support, electrical and lighting solutions, and energy optimization. Additional offerings span parking management, security services, landscaping, and specialized support such as technical solutions and sustainability consulting.

Serving a diverse range of markets, ABM caters to clients in commercial real estate, aviation, healthcare, manufacturing, education, government entities, and technology campuses.

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