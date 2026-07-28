Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes Position in The Clorox Company $CLX

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,486 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000.

Get Clorox alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLX. State Street Corp raised its stake in Clorox by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,434,277 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,039,946,000 after buying an additional 282,794 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,880,341 shares of the company's stock valued at $492,085,000 after buying an additional 884,751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,172,233 shares of the company's stock worth $318,613,000 after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,136,405 shares of the company's stock worth $316,244,000 after acquiring an additional 426,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,740,175 shares of the company's stock worth $214,564,000 after acquiring an additional 439,797 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Clorox

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.82 per share, with a total value of $429,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,544,760. This trade represents a 38.46% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Clorox Stock Up 2.0%

NYSE CLX opened at $97.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $84.70 and a 1-year high of $130.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.19 and a 200-day moving average of $103.83. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. Clorox had a return on equity of 443.64% and a net margin of 11.18%.The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of Clorox from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $102.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on CLX

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company's flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox's diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Clorox, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Clorox wasn't on the list.

While Clorox currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here