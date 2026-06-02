Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Pathward Financial, Inc. $CASH

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH - Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,623 shares of the savings and loans company's stock after selling 35,438 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.43% of Pathward Financial worth $22,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Pathward Financial by 267.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 41,018 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 29,863 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 9,142 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al increased its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 15,449 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CASH shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Pathward Financial from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Pathward Financial in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Pathward Financial has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $107.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CASH

Pathward Financial Price Performance

Shares of Pathward Financial stock opened at $80.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.39 and a 200 day moving average of $83.47. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.87 and a 52 week high of $101.26. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $3.35. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $276.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Pathward Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-9.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Pathward Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 2.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Pathward Financial news, Director Douglas J. Hajek sold 5,000 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $431,850.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,281 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,060,709.97. The trade was a 28.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 4,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $370,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 28,050 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,308,234.50. The trade was a 13.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company's stock.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial NASDAQ: CASH is a U.S.-based financial services company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Pathward Bank. The company provides a range of banking and payment solutions designed for consumers, small businesses, community banks and fintech partners. Core offerings include deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, debit and prepaid card programs, digital banking platforms and treasury management services.

Through its banking charter, Pathward Financial delivers customizable payment solutions, including prepaid cards, payroll cards and benefit disbursement programs.

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