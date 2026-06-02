Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 429,818 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 30,978 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.'s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $27,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 25,195 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 63,080 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 26,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $2,000,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 173,482 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,345,970.26. This represents a 13.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $88.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.10. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $91.02. The company has a market capitalization of $150.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.32.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Interactive Brokers Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Interactive Brokers Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on IBKR. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

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