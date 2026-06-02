Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772,693 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 27,854 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.85% of BWX Technologies worth $133,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in BWX Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in BWX Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BWX Technologies by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in BWX Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $505,757.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,477. This represents a 25.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 202,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,472,181.71. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BWXT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "underweight" rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a "buy" rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWXT

BWX Technologies Trading Down 3.7%

NYSE BWXT opened at $188.61 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $212.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.78. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.30 and a 12 month high of $241.82.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $860.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $837.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. BWX Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.88%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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