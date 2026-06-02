Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 231.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,503,682 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,747,252 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up 1.1% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Uber Technologies worth $204,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $73.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.46 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. US Capital Advisors set a $95.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BNP Paribas Exane cut Uber Technologies to an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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