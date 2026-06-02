Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $24.25 Million Stake in SharkNinja, Inc. $SN

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN - Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,701 shares of the company's stock after selling 28,860 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.15% of SharkNinja worth $24,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SN. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SharkNinja by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,936 shares of the company's stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 562 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SharkNinja by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 864 shares of the company's stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SharkNinja by 64.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the company's stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company's stock.

Get SharkNinja alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Adam Quigley sold 6,923 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total value of $782,091.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,697.50. This trade represents a 79.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.12% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on SharkNinja from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $128.00 price target on SharkNinja in a report on Thursday, February 12th. National Bank Financial set a $145.00 price objective on SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Friday, April 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SharkNinja presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $150.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SN

SharkNinja Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE SN opened at $122.36 on Tuesday. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.69 and a 12 month high of $133.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.37 and a 200-day moving average of $112.57. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. SharkNinja had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SharkNinja has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja NYSE: SN is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company's product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.

Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SharkNinja, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SharkNinja wasn't on the list.

While SharkNinja currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here