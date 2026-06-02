Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $46.47 Million Holdings in Insperity, Inc. $NSP

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP - Free Report) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200,192 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 1,423,087 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 3.18% of Insperity worth $46,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,577 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 964 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insperity Trading Up 6.6%

NSP opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.57 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.87 and a beta of 0.59. The company's 50 day moving average price is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.89.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Insperity had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 28.26%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Insperity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-2.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. Insperity's payout ratio is -358.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi purchased 160,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,715,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 972,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,591,016.64. This trade represents a 19.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James D. Allison purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 94,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,862.40. This trade represents a 11.87% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought a total of 314,437 shares of company stock worth $7,814,246 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Insperity from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $56.00 target price on Insperity in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $36.00 target price on Insperity in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Insperity from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $54.00 price target on Insperity in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $46.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Insperity

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc is a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions designed to help small and midsize businesses operate more efficiently. Headquartered in Kingwood, Texas, the company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services that span workforce management, payroll administration, employee benefits, risk management, and talent development. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform and team of HR experts, Insperity enables clients to focus on core business objectives while outsourcing complex administrative functions.

The company's flagship offering is its Professional Employer Organization (PEO) service, which allows clients to outsource critical HR tasks such as payroll processing, workers' compensation administration, and compliance with employment regulations.

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