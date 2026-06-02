Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Invests $26.29 Million in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 206,248 shares of the asset manager's stock, valued at approximately $26,292,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,313,857 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $170,736,000 after buying an additional 65,178 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5,405.9% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 144,970 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $18,839,000 after buying an additional 142,337 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 816.2% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 25,791 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 22,976 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 98,983 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $12,862,000 after purchasing an additional 38,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 540,300 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $70,212,000 after purchasing an additional 191,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KKR has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $125.00 to $106.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $187.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $134.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KKR

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Barakett purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.47 per share, with a total value of $4,723,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 285,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,923,950. This trade represents a 21.28% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:KKR opened at $95.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $153.87. The stock has a market cap of $85.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.85. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $96.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. KKR & Co. Inc.'s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

KKR & Co. Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

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